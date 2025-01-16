5 delicious ways to cook with freekeh
What's the story
Freekeh, the process of harvesting grains when they're still young and green, and then roasting them, has been used in Middle Eastern cuisine for hundreds of years.
This grain has a delicious nutty flavor and is super versatile, so you can use it in all kinds of dishes.
Packed with fiber and protein, freekeh isn't just tasty, it's also super good for you.
Rice swap
Freekeh as a rice alternative
One of the easiest ways to enjoy freekeh is to use it as a substitute for rice.
Its chewy texture and nutty flavor make it a perfect base for pilafs or as a side dish to serve with vegetables and sauces.
To cook, just simmer one cup of freekeh in two cups of water or broth until tender, which typically takes around 20 minutes.
Salad mix-in
Boost your salads
Take your salads to the next level by adding cooked freekeh! Its chewy texture complements leafy greens and robust dressings perfectly.
For a healthy and delicious salad, combine cooked freekeh with fresh spinach, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, crumbled feta cheese, and a zesty lemon vinaigrette dressing.
This combination not only tastes amazing but also provides a well-rounded meal, packed with proteins, fibers, and vitamins.
Soup base
Create hearty soups
Freekeh is the secret ingredient to turning basic soups into satisfying meals.
It soaks up the flavors of vegetable or broth-based soups, while adding a delicious nutty taste.
Just saute onions and garlic in olive oil, throw in your favorite veggies (think carrots and celery), and then add cooked freekeh and broth. Let it all simmer until everything's nice and tender.
Morning meal
Innovative breakfast bowls
For a hearty breakfast, try making savory or sweet freekeh bowls.
Savory bowls feature avocado, cherry tomatoes, and za'atar sprinkled on cooked freekeh.
Sweet versions blend the grain with almond milk, cinnamon, apples, and honey for a comforting treat.
Both options provide a healthy and delicious start to your day.
Baking alternative
Baking with freekeh flour
Baking enthusiasts can now experiment with freehek flour as a healthier substitute for conventional flours.
Its distinct taste and extra nutritional advantages make it an excellent choice for breads and muffins.
Initially, you can substitute up to 25% of regular flour with freehek flour in your beloved recipes.
This simple change can greatly improve the flavor and nutrition of your homemade baked goods.