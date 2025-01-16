Cutting delicata squash into rings and roasting them creates a caramelized, tender, and super tasty treat.

Just toss the rings with some olive oil, salt, and pepper, then roast them up at 425 degrees Fahrenheit for 25 minutes until they're caramelized and tender.

This way, you get to enjoy the squash's natural sweetness, and it makes a perfect side dish or a fancy addition to your salad!