Boost forearm stability with these 5 exercises
What's the story
The forearm's ability to rotate plays a key role in everyday tasks like turning doorknobs or using tools.
Strengthening this area improves arm stability and reduces injury risk.
In this article, we'll share five simple exercises to help you strengthen and maintain forearm flexibility for better overall function.
Wrist curls
Wrist curls for enhanced stability
Wrist curls specifically target the muscles that stabilize and mobilize the radioulnar joint.
To do this exercise, sit on a chair with your forearm resting on your thigh, palm facing up.
Hold a light dumbbell and slowly curl your wrist upwards and then lower it back down.
Do three sets of 12 repetitions on each arm to strengthen the muscles that support the radioulnar joint.
Reverse curls
Reverse wrist curls for balance
These are the perfect counterpart to regular wrist curls, as they target the extensor muscles of your forearm.
Sit as you did for wrist curls, but this time with your palms facing down.
Holding a light dumbbell, raise your wrist upwards against gravity, then lower it with control.
Three sets of 12 reps will help balance muscle strength around the radioulnar joint.
Twist it
Pronation and supination with resistance band
Pronation and supination exercises, which involve rotating the forearm inward (pronation) and outward (supination), become more challenging with the addition of a resistance band.
Anchor one end under your foot and grasp the other with your hand, keeping your elbow at 90 degrees by your side.
Rotate your arm inward and outward against the resistance of the band. Do three sets of 15 repetitions on each side.
Plank hold
Forearm plank position hold
The forearm plank strengthens the core and improves radioulnar stability.
Start in a push-up position, then lower onto your forearms, aligning elbows under shoulders.
Hold this position for 30 to 60 seconds.
This activates core muscles while pushing through the forearms against the ground, strengthening the radioulnar joint and surrounding structures.
Hammer time
Hammer curl variations
Hammer curls differ from traditional bicep curls in that they utilize a neutral grip—thumbs facing upward, like you are holding a hammer.
This position more effectively engages the muscles that assist in stabilizing the radioulnar joints.
Execute three sets of 10 repetitions using weights that maintain proper form. This will maximize the strengthening benefits for the targeted area.