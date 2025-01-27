Exercises to reduce eye strain and improve coordination
The superior oblique muscle plays a crucial role in eye movement, particularly in rotating the eye inward and downward.
By strengthening this muscle, you can greatly enhance eye coordination and reduce strain.
This article outlines five exercises designed to fortify the superior oblique muscle, paving the way for improved vision health.
Pencil push-ups
Focus on pencil push-ups
Pencil push-ups are an easy and effective exercise for strengthening the superior oblique muscle.
To do this exercise, hold a pencil at arm's length in front of your nose.
Slowly move the pencil toward your nose, keeping your eyes focused on it until you can't keep it in focus without seeing double.
Do this exercise for about 10 repetitions, three times a day.
Brock String
Embrace the Brock string technique
The Brock string exercise is an excellent way to strengthen the superior oblique muscle.
All you need is a long string and three differently colored beads. Secure one end to a stationary object and hold the other end to your nose.
By focusing your gaze on the beads at varying distances, you enhance your convergence and eye teaming abilities.
Gaze stabilization
Dive into gaze stabilization exercises
Gaze stabilization exercises help train your eyes to move more efficiently, which can strengthen the superior oblique muscle.
Simply hold your thumb six inches from your face, then slowly move it from side to side while keeping your head still and your eyes focused on your thumb.
Do this exercise for two minutes, two times a day.
Vision therapy software
Explore computer-based vision therapy
Thanks to technology, there are now computer-based vision therapy programs you can use at home to strengthen your eye muscles, including the superior oblique.
These programs provide a series of guided exercises that focus on specific aspects of vision health. By using interactive games and tasks, they help improve eye coordination and strength.
Eye yoga
Practice yoga for eyes
Yoga exercises designed specifically for eyes can help strengthen the superior oblique muscle and others.
Simple practices like palming (rub your hands together until they're warm, then gently place your palms over your closed eyes) or tracing imaginary figures with your gaze can relax and strengthen your eye muscles.
Regularly doing these exercises can be good for your eye health.