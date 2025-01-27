Exercises to improve thumb extension and hand function
The extensor pollicis brevis muscle is vital for thumb movement, assisting in its extension and radial abduction.
Strengthening this muscle is key to enhancing grip strength, dexterity, and overall hand function.
This article provides a list of five effective exercises specifically targeting the extensor pollicis brevis muscle.
By incorporating these exercises into your routine, you can significantly improve hand performance for daily activities.
Thumb stretch
Thumb extension exercise
This easy exercise is called the thumb stretch:
Extend your thumb away from your palm while keeping the rest of your fingers relaxed.
Hold this position for five to 10 seconds before releasing.
Doing this exercise 10 times per session will help strengthen your extensor pollicis brevis muscle.
You can do this exercise anywhere, and it doesn't require any equipment.
Band work
Rubber band extensions
With a small rubber band around all five fingers just above the nail bed, extend your thumb outward against the band's resistance.
Do three sets of 10 repetitions daily.
This exercise not only strengthens the extensor pollicis brevis but also activates the other muscles responsible for thumb extension, making it a well-rounded strengthening routine.
Palm push
Hand behind back stretch
Extend your arm behind your back, keeping your palm facing away from your body and your thumb pointing downward.
Apply gentle pressure against a wall or other firm surface to stretch and engage the extensor pollicis brevis muscle.
Maintain this position for 15 seconds before releasing.
Perform this exercise three times per session to enhance flexibility and strength in the muscle and its associated tendons.
Weighted movement
Wrist radial deviation with weight
Hold a light dumbbell or a water bottle in your hand, and rest your forearm on a table with your wrist over the edge.
Execute radial deviation by moving your wrist upwards, lifting as high as possible while ensuring a secure grip.
Gradually lower it after reaching the maximum point.
Perform two sets of 12 repetitions daily to enhance strength in areas assisting thumb movement.
Pinch lifts
Pinch strengthener exercise
To enhance pinch strength, practice pinching small objects such as marbles between your thumb and each finger.
Hold each pinch for five seconds before releasing gently.
Work up to three sets of eight pinches per finger daily.
This exercise directly strengthens the extensor pollicis brevis and other muscles involved in pinching.