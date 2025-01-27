What's the story

Za'atar is a delicious Middle Eastern superfood that has been a staple in their culinary traditions for hundreds of years.

It's a blend of dried herbs such as oregano, thyme, and marjoram, combined with sesame seeds, sumac, and salt for a burst of flavor.

This versatile spice does more than just elevate your dishes. It's packed with health benefits, making it a true superfood.