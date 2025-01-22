A classic and delicious way to savor the flavor of lemongrass is in a simple coconut soup.

Just combine coconut milk, sliced lemongrass, ginger, and your choice of veggies (mushrooms and carrots work great) for a warming, comforting meal.

Simmer everything until the flavors infuse (around 20 minutes should do it).

This soup makes a light meal on its own or a tasty appetizer for any dinner.