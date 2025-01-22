Gorge on these lemongrass-based dishes
What's the story
Lemongrass is a magical herb that can transform dishes with its unique, citrusy flavor.
Native to Asia, it has gained popularity worldwide for its use in teas, soups, and curries.
This article reveals five mouthwatering ways to unlock the power of lemongrass in your kitchen, elevating meals with its irresistible aroma and taste.
Soup
Lemongrass coconut soup
A classic and delicious way to savor the flavor of lemongrass is in a simple coconut soup.
Just combine coconut milk, sliced lemongrass, ginger, and your choice of veggies (mushrooms and carrots work great) for a warming, comforting meal.
Simmer everything until the flavors infuse (around 20 minutes should do it).
This soup makes a light meal on its own or a tasty appetizer for any dinner.
Tea
Lemongrass tea infusion
Lemongrass tea is a delicious drink with numerous health benefits like aiding digestion and reducing anxiety.
To prepare, simply boil one cup of water along with two stalks of fresh lemongrass chopped into pieces.
Allow it to steep for approximately 10 minutes before straining.
You can add honey or lemon for extra sweetness.
Stir-fry
Stir-fried lemongrass tofu
If you are looking for a plant-based option, stir-fried lemongrass tofu is a great pick.
Marinate tofu cubes in a mixture of minced lemongrass, soy sauce, garlic, and chili flakes for a minimum of one hour.
Afterward, stir-fry the marinated tofu alongside bell peppers and onions until everything is nicely cooked and fragrant.
Grill
Grilled lemongrass skewers
Who knew veggie skewers could get a serious flavor upgrade? Just brush them with a lemongrass marinade before grilling.
To make the marinade, blend chopped lemongrass stalks with olive oil, lime juice, salt, and pepper.
Toss chunks of zucchini, bell peppers, and cherry tomatoes in the mixture before threading them onto skewers.
Grill until charred and tender.
Rice
Lemongrass-infused rice
Give boring rice a flavor boost by letting it soak up the scent of lemongrass as it cooks.
Just toss in a couple of crushed lemongrass stalks into your rice cooker along with the regular amount of water you use to cook rice.
When it's ready, the rice will have taken on the gentle citrusy hints of the lemongrass, creating a perfect side dish for your favorite Asian-inspired dishes.