What's the story

The art of African coral sculpture weaves together the vibrant beauty of nature with the profound richness of culture.

This centuries-old tradition harnesses the stunning corals of Africa's shores to create sculptures that are not only visually captivating but also deeply significant.

Serving as emblems of prestige, spirituality, and the bond with nature in many communities, these masterpieces embody values and beliefs through their exquisite craftsmanship.