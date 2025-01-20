Haricot beans: A staple of African cuisine
Haricot beans, the unsung heroes of African culinary traditions, serve as a versatile foundation for countless delicious dishes.
Packed with protein and fiber, these nutritious beans are not only affordable but also a cornerstone of many African households.
Read on to discover five mouthwatering ways to elevate your meals with the humble haricot bean.
Soup
A flavorful start with bean soup
Start your gastronomic adventure with a classic and comforting haricot bean soup.
Slow-cooked with a medley of vegetables including carrots, onions, and tomatoes, this dish is delicately flavored with garlic, cumin, and coriander to create a symphony of aromas.
This soup is the perfect comfort food, offering both nutrition and taste in equal measure.
Salad
Elevate your salad game
Take your salads to the next level by adding hearty cooked haricot beans.
Toss the beans with chopped fresh veggies like bell peppers, cucumbers, and red onions.
Drizzle with olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper for a zesty meal that's both satisfying and good for you.
This salad makes a great side dish or a light main course.
Stew
The classic bean stew
A foodie adventure with haricot beans isn't complete until you've tried a classic bean stew.
This dish is all about slow-cooking the beans with tomatoes, onions, garlic, and spices until everything melds together into a comforting, thick stew.
Whether served over rice or with a side of flatbread, this staple meal is a delicious way to experience the rich flavors of African cuisine.
Patties
Innovative bean patties
Want to try something new with beans? Make bean patties!
Just mash up some cooked beans, mix them with breadcrumbs or flour, onions, herbs, and spices, and shape them into patties.
Fry them up in a pan until they're nice and golden.
Serve them up as burgers or with some tasty dips like tahini or yogurt-based sauces for a delicious twist.
Dessert
Sweet endings with bean desserts
Yes, you heard it right! There's no escaping those haricot beans, not even at dessert time.
In parts of Africa, sweet bean paste is used as a filling for pastries, or combined with coconut milk and sugar to create sweet puddings.
These desserts deliver unexpected flavors while harnessing the nutritional power of haricot beans.