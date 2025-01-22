What's the story

Hominy, a culinary gem crafted from corn, has been a cornerstone of many diets for hundreds of years.

Through the magic of nixtamalization, which involves soaking and cooking corn in an alkaline solution, hominy transforms into a flavorful and hearty ingredient.

This process doesn't just elevate taste and texture - it supercharges nutrition, too.

That's right, hominy is a bona fide superfood, offering a health boost with every delicious bite.