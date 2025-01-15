Add these selenium-rich dishes to your daily breakfast scenes
What's the story
Selenium is an essential mineral that plays a critical role in supporting thyroid function and serving as a powerful antioxidant.
A deficiency in selenium can contribute to a range of health concerns, including compromised thyroid function and increased oxidative stress.
This article provides a list of Indian breakfast options high in selenium, allowing you to enjoy a tasty start to your day while promoting your well-being.
Sprouts
Sprouted moong dal salad
Sprouted moong dal is a protein powerhouse and a surprisingly good source of selenium.
A refreshing salad of sprouted moong dal with crisp veggies (think cucumber and tomato for a classic combo) and a squeeze of lemon makes for a zesty wake-up call.
Light but packed with nutrition, you'll be getting a solid dose of selenium without the morning heaviness.
Ragi
Ragi dosa
Ragi (finger millet) is also a rich source of selenium.
Making ragi dosas for breakfast is a delicious and nutritious way to switch up your regular rice dosa routine.
Just mix ragi flour with a little yogurt and water to make a batter, then spread it on a hot pan to cook up some crispy dosas.
Enjoy with coconut chutney or sambar for extra taste and health benefits.
Seeds
Sunflower seeds chikki
Sunflower seeds are one of the most potent plant-based sources of selenium.
And, the easiest way to include them in your breakfast is by making sunflower seeds chikki at home - all you have to do is mix sunflower seeds with jaggery syrup.
Not only will you have a high-energy breakfast option, but you'll also be sure to get plenty of selenium.
Whole wheat
Whole wheat seviyan upma
This savory breakfast dish is not only delicious and easy to prepare, but also packed with nutrition.
Although whole wheat itself contributes some selenium, incorporating nuts such as Brazil nuts or cashews significantly enhances the overall selenium content of the dish.
This upma, with its blend of vegetables, spices, and nuts, offers a fiber-rich, vitamin-packed, and mineral-dense meal, with the added benefit of selenium.