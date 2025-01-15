Dhuska, a crispy deep-fried delicacy prepared from a fermented batter of rice and lentils, holds a special place as a favorite breakfast in Jharkhand.

It is traditionally served with a side of spicy potato curry or mutton curry, providing a hearty and satisfying start to the day.

This dish, while simple, embodies the richness of tribal cuisine and is a must-try for anyone looking to experience Jharkhand's culinary traditions.