When in Jharkhand, relish these traditional breakfasts
What's the story
Jharkhand, a state brimming with culture and tradition, boasts a distinct breakfast heritage shaped by its vibrant tribal communities.
This article delves into the traditional breakfast dishes that define Jharkhand's culinary identity.
Beyond their savory appeal and sweet allure, these meals transcend the realm of mere sustenance, embodying the rich tapestry of the state's history and culture.
Dhuska
Dishing out dhuska: A morning ritual
Dhuska, a crispy deep-fried delicacy prepared from a fermented batter of rice and lentils, holds a special place as a favorite breakfast in Jharkhand.
It is traditionally served with a side of spicy potato curry or mutton curry, providing a hearty and satisfying start to the day.
This dish, while simple, embodies the richness of tribal cuisine and is a must-try for anyone looking to experience Jharkhand's culinary traditions.
Handia
The magic of Handia: Tribal fermented beverage
Handia is not just a drink; it's a cultural experience.
This beverage, made from fermented rice, carries deep-rootly significance for the tribes of Jharkhand.
Drunk at breakfast by some, it is considered medicinal and aids in digestion.
Handia is a window into the past, where food and drink were the heartbeats of social and cultural life.
Chilka roti
Chilka roti: The comfort food
Chilka roti is a local favorite, often enjoyed as a hearty breakfast.
It is prepared from a fermented mixture of rice flour and chana dal (split chickpeas) or urad dal (black gram), providing a nutritious and satisfying meal.
Served with tangy tomato chutney or spicy green chili paste, this dish offers a delightful contrast of flavors that awaken the senses in the morning.
Pitha
Pitha: Sweet start to mornings
Pitha is a sweet or savory cake prepared from rice flour or wheat flour blended with jaggery or sugar.
It can be steamed, fried, or even baked, ensuring there's a version to please every taste bud.
Most people prefer sweet pithas for breakfast.
They offer a perfect energy-filled beginning to your day with their exquisite taste and texture.
Market visit
Exploring tribal markets for authentic ingredients
If you're keen on attempting these traditional delicacies at home, a trip to the local tribal markets can prove quite educational.
You'll find fresh ingredients, including indigenous varieties of rice and lentils essential for crafting dhuska and pitha.
And, of course, there's handia available for purchase if you're eager to sample it without the wait, or even its starter mix, should you fancy trying your hand at home-brewing.