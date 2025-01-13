Harvest hues: Cooking with purple carrots
What's the story
Purple carrots are a fun and healthy way to add a pop of color to your meals.
Packed with anthocyanins, powerful antioxidants that help fight chronic diseases, these vibrant veggies are more than just a pretty face.
Check out these five delicious ways to use purple carrots in your cooking.
Coleslaw
Colorful coleslaw twist
Replace the usual green cabbage and orange carrots with purple carrots and red cabbage for a coleslaw that's a feast for the eyes.
This vibrant twist is not only prettier but also packed with extra antioxidants.
Keep the dressing simple with olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper to let those beautiful colors take center stage.
Veggie noodles
Vibrant veggie noodles
Transform purple carrots into vibrant veggie noodles with a spiralizer to create a fun and healthy alternative to traditional pasta.
Lightly saute the carrot noodles in olive oil with garlic, and toss them with your favorite pesto or tomato sauce for a quick and easy weeknight dinner that's packed with nutrition and sure to catch everyone's eye.
Roasting
Eye-catching roasted roots
Roasting purple carrots brings out their natural sweetness and preserves their vibrant color.
Simply cut them into sticks or coins, toss with olive oil, thyme, salt, and pepper, and roast at 400 degrees Fahrenheit until tender.
They're a delicious side dish on their own, or serve them with quinoa or brown rice for a satisfying meal.
Soup
Purple carrot soup elegance
Make a fancy purple carrot soup by simmering chopped purple carrots along with onions, garlic, vegetable broth, and herbs like rosemary or thyme until everything is tender.
Then, blend it all up until it's super smooth. This way, you get a creamy texture without any actual cream.
Serve it hot, and add a swirl of coconut milk and some fresh herbs on top to make it look extra special.
Baking
Sweet treats: Carrot cake redefined
Use grated purple carrots instead of orange ones in your favorite carrot cake or muffin recipe for a fun twist.
The natural sweetness of the carrots perfectly complements warm spices like cinnamon and nutmeg.
Plus, you'll end up with super moist treats with a cool color. Imagine bringing purple muffins to your next potluck!