Beat stress with these delicious magnesium-rich Indian breakfasts
What's the story
Magnesium is a vital mineral involved in over 300 enzymatic reactions in the human body, including processes that alleviate stress and promote sleep.
Incorporating a magnesium-rich diet can significantly reduce stress levels and improve sleep quality.
This article lists five Indian breakfast options that are not only delicious but also rich in magnesium.
These meals are the perfect way to start your day with tranquility and restfulness.
Nutrient-packed start
Spinach and besan cheela
Spinach is loaded with magnesium, and pairing it with besan (gram flour), another great source of magnesium, creates a super healthy cheela (pancake).
This savory pancake pairs perfectly with mint or coriander chutney.
A single serving of spinach and besan cheela supplies roughly 20% of your daily recommended magnesium intake, making it a fantastic way to start your day.
Light and healthy
Oats idli
Oats are a superfood packed with magnesium, fiber, and protein.
By turning them into idlis (steamed cakes), you create a light and satisfying breakfast option.
Oats idli pairs well with sambar or coconut chutney for extra tastiness.
Two to three oats idlis provide ~15% of your daily magnesium needs, helping you relax and sleep better.
Quick magnesium boost
Banana walnut smoothie
Both bananas and walnuts are packed with magnesium.
A delicious smoothie made from ripe bananas and a handful of walnuts is not only a tasty treat but also a perfect pick-me-up. It provides instant energy and helps relieve stress.
To amp up the magnesium content, add a spoonful of chia seeds.
One glass of banana walnut smoothie in the morning can easily meet ~25% of your daily magnesium requirement.
Innovative twist
Quinoa upma
Quinoa, packed with magnesium and protein, provides a healthy and delicious alternative to conventional upma.
Replacing semolina with quinoa and incorporating veggies such as carrots, peas, and beans not only amplifies taste but also significantly increases nutritional content.
One serving of quinoa upma supplies approximately 30% of your daily requirement for magnesium.
Traditional yet powerful
Ragi dosa
Ragi (finger millet) is another ancient Indian grain that's packed with nutrients.
It's high in calcium, iron, fiber, and, crucially for us, magnesium.
By creating dosas (crepes) from ragi flour, you can enjoy a delicious and healthy start to your day.
Served with coconut chutney or vegetable sambhar, ragi dosa not only tantalizes the taste buds but also provides a substantial portion of your daily magnesium needs.