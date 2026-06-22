Shoulder stretches are great for improving upper-body flexibility

Beginner-friendly stretches for a healthier body

By Vinita Jain 09:48 pm Jun 22, 202609:48 pm

What's the story

Stretching is an essential part of any fitness routine, and it can be easily done at home. For beginners, stretching improves flexibility, reduces muscle tension, and increases blood flow to the muscles. It is easy to do and requires no special equipment, making it an ideal way to start your fitness journey. Here are some beginner-friendly stretching techniques you can do at home to improve your flexibility.