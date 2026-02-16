5 blazer styles that never go out of fashion

Winter wardrobe essentials are incomplete without blazers. They are versatile, stylish, and can be worn for both formal and casual occasions. This winter, you can try five unique styles of blazers that will keep you warm and fashionable at the same time. From classic cuts to modern designs, these blazers will give you an edge over the rest. Here's how you can style them this winter.

#1 Classic wool blazer with a twist A classic wool blazer is a must-have in every winter wardrobe. This season, opt for one with a twist, like contrasting buttons or an unusual lining. These subtle changes can make a timeless piece look fresh and modern. Pair it with tailored trousers for a formal look or jeans for a more relaxed vibe.

#2 Oversized blazer for comfort and style The oversized blazer trend continues to dominate this winter. Offering both comfort and style, these blazers can be layered over sweaters or turtlenecks without compromising on warmth. Go for neutral colors like gray or beige to easily match them with different outfits.

#3 Double-breasted blazers for sophistication Double-breasted blazers add an element of sophistication to any outfit. They are perfect for office settings or formal events, giving a structured silhouette that enhances the overall look. Choose one in a rich fabric like velvet or corduroy to amp up the luxe factor.

#4 Printed blazers for bold statements For those who love to make bold fashion statements, printed blazers are the way to go. From checks to floral patterns, these designs add personality to your winter wardrobe without compromising on style. Keep the rest of your outfit simple so that the blazer remains the star of the show.