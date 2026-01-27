Heard of brushed twill trousers?

Brushed twill trousers are a winter wardrobe staple, thanks to their warmth and versatility. The fabric's unique weave makes it ideal for layering, while still being comfortable. Here are five ways to style these trousers this winter, making the most of their texture and color. From casual looks to more polished outfits, these tips will help you make the most of this essential piece.

Tip 1 Pair with chunky knitwear Chunky knitwear is the perfect companion for brushed twill trousers. The thick texture of the knits complements the smooth finish of the trousers, creating a balanced look. Opt for neutral colors like cream or grey to keep things cohesive. This combination is ideal for casual outings or relaxed office environments, offering both comfort and style.

Tip 2 Layer with long coats Long coats are perfect for winter layering over brushed twill trousers. Go for wool or cashmere coats in classic colors like navy or black for a sophisticated touch. This combination not only keeps you warm but also adds an element of elegance to your outfit. It's perfect for formal occasions or when you want to make a polished impression.

Tip 3 Combine with ankle boots Ankle boots are a great footwear option to wear with brushed twill trousers. They give you the right amount of coverage and go well with the fabric's texture. Choose leather or suede boots in shades that match your outfit's color palette, like brown or black. This pairing works well for both casual and semi-formal settings.

Tip 4 Mix textures with denim jackets Mixing textures is a great way to add depth to your look when styling brushed twill trousers with denim jackets. The ruggedness of denim contrasts beautifully with the softness of twill, creating an interesting visual appeal. Go for light-wash denim jackets during daytime outings, while darker washes can be worn in the evening.