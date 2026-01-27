Step up your winter style with peplum coats

Peplum coats are the perfect combination of style and comfort, making them a must-have in every winter wardrobe. With their flared waist, these coats add a touch of elegance to any outfit. Be it a casual day out or a formal event, peplum coats can be styled in a number of ways to suit different occasions. Here are five ways to style peplum coats this winter, effortlessly.

Tip 1 Pair with high-waisted jeans Pairing peplum coats with high-waisted jeans is a classic combination that highlights the coat's silhouette. The high waist of the jeans complements the flared design of the peplum, creating a balanced look. This pairing is perfect for casual outings or weekend get-togethers, giving you both comfort and style. Opt for dark-wash jeans for a more polished appearance, or go with lighter shades for a relaxed vibe.

Tip 2 Layer over a turtleneck dress Layering a peplum coat over a turtleneck dress is another chic option for winter. The turtleneck adds warmth while maintaining an elegant look underneath the coat. Choose neutral colors like black or gray for versatility, or go bold with brighter hues to make a statement. This combination works well for office settings or semi-formal events where you want to stay warm without compromising on style.

Tip 3 Combine with pencil skirts Pencil skirts and peplum coats make for a sophisticated duo, perfect for professional settings or formal occasions. The fitted nature of pencil skirts balances out the structured flair of peplum coats, giving you an elegant silhouette. Stick to classic colors such as navy blue or charcoal gray for a timeless look, or experiment with patterns like stripes or checks for an added flair.

Tip 4 Wear over tailored trousers Wearing tailored trousers under peplum coats gives you an effortlessly polished look, ideal for work or business meetings. The tailored fit ensures that you look sharp, while the peplum coat adds an element of interest without being overpowering. Stick to neutral shades like beige or cream trousers, and match them with coordinating tops under your coat.