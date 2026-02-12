How to pair printed scarves with oversized coats
What's the story
Winter scarves are a staple in most of our wardrobes, adding a pop of color and warmth to our outfits. However, styling them with the right coat can take your winter look to the next level. Oversized coats are perfect for layering and complementing the bold patterns of printed scarves. Here are five oversized coats that go perfectly with winter scarves, keeping you warm and stylish all season long.
Timeless appeal
Classic trench coat
A classic trench coat is a versatile piece that goes well with most printed winter scarves. Its structured silhouette balances the bold patterns of a scarf, creating an elegant look. Go for neutral colors like beige or navy to let your scarf take center stage. The belt detail on a trench coat also allows you to define your waist while layering.
Cozy comfort
Oversized wool coat
An oversized wool coat is perfect for those chilly days when you need extra warmth without compromising on style. The texture of wool adds depth to your outfit when paired with a printed scarf. Choose coats in earthy tones like olive or rust to complement the colors in your scarf.
Nautical inspiration
Double-breasted pea coat
The double-breasted pea coat gives a nautical touch to any winter ensemble. Its buttoned front and wide lapels make it a perfect match for bold scarves. Stick to classic colors like black or navy, and let your scarf add a pop of color or pattern contrast, making it stand out even more.
Chic layering
Longline blazer coat
A longline blazer coat gives you the best of both worlds: the sophistication of a blazer and the warmth of a coat. This piece is perfect for layering over lighter sweaters and pairing with printed scarves. Opt for blazers in gray or charcoal shades that go well with various scarf designs.
Sporty edge
Puffer jacket with oversized hood
For those who want a sporty edge, an oversized hooded puffer jacket is the way to go. It keeps you warm and adds volume around the neck area, making it perfect for pairing with larger-than-life winter scarves. Go for bold colors like red or blue in your jacket, and let it contrast beautifully against more muted-toned scarves.