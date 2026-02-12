How to pair printed scarves with oversized coats

Winter scarves are a staple in most of our wardrobes, adding a pop of color and warmth to our outfits. However, styling them with the right coat can take your winter look to the next level. Oversized coats are perfect for layering and complementing the bold patterns of printed scarves. Here are five oversized coats that go perfectly with winter scarves, keeping you warm and stylish all season long.

Timeless appeal Classic trench coat A classic trench coat is a versatile piece that goes well with most printed winter scarves. Its structured silhouette balances the bold patterns of a scarf, creating an elegant look. Go for neutral colors like beige or navy to let your scarf take center stage. The belt detail on a trench coat also allows you to define your waist while layering.

Cozy comfort Oversized wool coat An oversized wool coat is perfect for those chilly days when you need extra warmth without compromising on style. The texture of wool adds depth to your outfit when paired with a printed scarf. Choose coats in earthy tones like olive or rust to complement the colors in your scarf.

Nautical inspiration Double-breasted pea coat The double-breasted pea coat gives a nautical touch to any winter ensemble. Its buttoned front and wide lapels make it a perfect match for bold scarves. Stick to classic colors like black or navy, and let your scarf add a pop of color or pattern contrast, making it stand out even more.

Chic layering Longline blazer coat A longline blazer coat gives you the best of both worlds: the sophistication of a blazer and the warmth of a coat. This piece is perfect for layering over lighter sweaters and pairing with printed scarves. Opt for blazers in gray or charcoal shades that go well with various scarf designs.