Try these summer drinks using aloe vera and watermelon
What's the story
Aloe vera and watermelon make a refreshing combination for summer drinks. Both ingredients are known for their hydrating properties, making them ideal for hot weather. Aloe vera is loaded with vitamins and minerals, while watermelon is mostly water and contains antioxidants. Together, they make a nutritious drink that can quench your thirst and keep you cool. Here are some ways to use these ingredients in your summer drinks.
Juice recipe
Simple aloe vera watermelon juice
To prepare a simple aloe vera watermelon juice, blend one cup of diced watermelon with two tablespoons of fresh aloe vera gel. Strain the mixture to get rid of pulp if you want. This juice is not just refreshing, but also loaded with vitamins A, C, and E. You can add a teaspoon of honey or lemon juice to enhance the flavor further.
Smoothie blend
Aloe vera watermelon smoothie
For a thicker drink, try an aloe vera watermelon smoothie. Blend one cup of diced watermelon with one-half cup of yogurt, and two tablespoons of aloe vera gel until smooth. This smoothie provides probiotics from yogurt, along with hydration from watermelon, and the goodness of aloe vera.
Cooler mix
Sparkling aloe vera watermelon cooler
Create a sparkling cooler by mixing equal parts of aloe vera juice and sparkling water in a glass filled with ice cubes. Add fresh mint leaves for an extra burst of flavor. Top it off by adding small chunks or slices of watermelon for added texture and taste.
Enhancement tips
Tips for enhancing your drink
To enhance your aloe vera watermelon drinks even more, consider adding fresh mint leaves or basil for an aromatic touch. A dash of lime or lemon juice can add a tangy twist that complements the sweetness of the fruits well. Experimenting with different ratios will help you find the perfect balance according to your taste preferences, without compromising on nutrition benefits offered by these natural ingredients.