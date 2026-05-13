How to master summer layering

Summer layering is a tricky business, but celebrities have mastered the art of looking effortlessly chic, without compromising on comfort. By taking cues from their styles, you can nail the perfect layered look for the season. Here are some celebrity-inspired tips to help you layer like a pro this summer, keeping it stylish and cool.

Fabric choice Light fabrics are key Celebrities often opt for lightweight fabrics like linen and cotton for summer layering. These materials are breathable and allow air to circulate, keeping you cool even when layered. Choosing light fabrics also prevents the bulkiness that can come with layering, ensuring you look sleek and put together.

Proportion play Play with proportions Playing with proportions is another celebrity trick to ace summer layering. Pairing oversized tops with fitted bottoms, or vice versa, creates balance and interest in your outfit. This way, you can add depth to your look without adding too much weight or heat.

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Neutral base Use neutral tones as base Neutral tones are a favorite among celebs for their versatility and timeless appeal. Using neutrals as a base for your layers allows for easy mixing and matching, while keeping the look cohesive. Shades like beige, white, and gray can be easily layered without clashing.

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Accessory tips Accessories for added flair Accessories are the easiest way to elevate any layered outfit in summer. Celebrities usually go for lightweight scarves, hats, or statement jewelry to add personality to their looks, without making them uncomfortable in the heat. These elements can make even the simplest of outfits stand out.