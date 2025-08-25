For hikers: Lesser-known routes in the Himalayas

The majestic Himalayas offer some of the best trekking routes, but many remain relatively unexplored, yet easy to access. These offbeat trails give adventure enthusiasts a chance to witness the pristine beauty of the mountains. While famous routes are mostly teeming with people, these secret trails ensure quietude and an experience of a lifetime. Here are some of these hidden gems, how to get there, and what to expect on the way.

#1 Discovering the Markha Valley Trail The Markha Valley Trail in Ladakh is another lesser-known route but offers stunning landscapes and some cultural experiences. This trail leads trekkers through remote villages, where they can interact with locals and learn about their way of life. The path is accessible from Leh, making it convenient for those looking to explore without making extensive travel arrangements. Trekkers should be prepared for moderate difficulty levels as they navigate through varied terrains.

#2 Exploring the Goechala trek In Sikkim, the Goechala Trek has the privilege of offering views of Kanchenjunga, the world's third highest peak. Ideal for those seeking adventure and some tranquility, it also features rhododendron forests and alpine meadows. Permits for this trek are available in Yuksom, making it easier for you to access this for a memorable journey.

#3 Venturing on the Tarsar Marsar trek The Tarsar Marsar Trek in Kashmir is famous for its pristine lakes, surrounded by lush green meadows and snow-capped peaks. A hidden gem, this one is still less frequented by tourists but is sure to give an unforgettable experience to those who dare come here. Starting from Aru Valley near Pahalgam, this trek requires moderate fitness levels due to varying altitudes but rewards trekkers with unparalleled natural beauty.