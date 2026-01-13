Road trip in Spain: 5 scenic routes you can't miss

Central Spain is famous for its beautiful sunflower fields, which make for the most stunning road trip. The vibrant yellow blooms stretch for miles, making the perfect backdrop for photography lovers and nature enthusiasts. Exploring these routes, you can witness the beauty of the Spanish countryside and get a taste of its rich culture. Here are five sunflower routes to explore in central Spain.

#1 Discovering La Mancha's sunflowers La Mancha is famous for its sprawling sunflower fields. The region is dotted with small towns where you can experience traditional Spanish culture. As you drive through La Mancha, you will find several local markets and festivals celebrating the harvest season. This route is perfect for those who want to combine scenic views with cultural experiences.

#2 Exploring Castilla y Leon's blooms Castilla y Leon also has some of the largest sunflower fields in Spain. The region's diverse landscapes make for a beautiful drive, from rolling hills to historic castles. While on this route, you can stop by quaint villages and learn about local farming practices. The area is also home to several nature reserves, making it a great place for wildlife lovers.

#3 Navigating Madrid's outskirts The outskirts of Madrid are dotted with sunflower fields that are easily accessible from the city center. This makes it a perfect day trip for those looking to escape urban life for a while. The nearby towns offer a glimpse into rural life, with traditional festivals and markets during the blooming season.

#4 Venturing through Extremadura's landscapes Extremadura has beautiful sunflower fields, along with stunning natural parks and historical sites. The region is sparsely populated, which means you can enjoy peaceful drives through unspoiled landscapes. You can also visit ancient Roman ruins or go hiking in one of the many protected areas.