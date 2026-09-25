Try these tasty plant-based recipes with sunflower seeds
What's the story
Sunflower seeds are a versatile and nutritious ingredient that can be used in a variety of plant-based recipes. They are loaded with healthy fats, protein, and essential vitamins and minerals. Whether you want to add more plant-based meals to your diet or just want to try something new, these five recipes are a great way to use sunflower seeds. They are easy to prepare and delicious.
Tip 1
Sunflower seed butter spread
Making your own sunflower seed butter is easy and economical.
Roast the sunflower seeds lightly until golden brown.
Blend them in a food processor until smooth, scraping down the sides as necessary.
Add a pinch of salt for flavor.
This creamy spread can be used on toast or as a dip for fruits and vegetables.
Tip 2
Sunflower seed pesto sauce
For a nut-free twist on traditional pesto, swap out pine nuts for sunflower seeds.
Blend fresh basil leaves, garlic cloves, olive oil, lemon juice, and sunflower seeds until smooth.
This vibrant sauce goes well with pasta or as a topping for sandwiches.
Tip 3
Crunchy sunflower seed granola bars
Make your own granola bars by mixing rolled oats, honey or maple syrup, dried fruits like raisins or cranberries, and sunflower seeds.
Press the mixture into a baking dish lined with parchment paper, and bake until golden brown.
Cut them into bars once cooled.
Tip 4
Savory sunflower seed crackers
Prepare savory crackers by mixing ground sunflower seeds, whole wheat flour, water, and spices such as cumin or paprika.
Roll out the dough thinly and cut into desired shapes before baking until crisp.
These crackers make an excellent snack on their own or paired with hummus.
Tip 5
Sunflower seed smoothie bowl
Start your day with a refreshing smoothie bowl by blending bananas, spinach leaves, almond milk, and sunflower seeds until smooth.
Pour into a bowl and top with sliced fruits like strawberries or kiwi, along with additional sunflower seeds for crunchiness.
Add a drizzle of honey or nut butter for extra flavor.