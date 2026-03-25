5 sunglasses styles you must try this season

Sunglasses are a must-have accessory for summer, not just for protecting eyes from the sun but also for adding style to your look. This season, celebrities are rocking some amazing sunglasses styles that you can take inspiration from. From bold frames to classic designs, these styles are all about making a statement while being practical. Here are some of the hottest sunglasses trends this summer, inspired by celebrity choices.

Big frames Oversized frames make a comeback Oversized frames are back in fashion, thanks to celebrities who love the dramatic look. These frames give maximum coverage and a touch of glamour to any outfit. They are perfect for those who want to make a bold statement without compromising on sun protection. The trend is all about big lenses and thick frames that scream confidence and style.

Round shades Retro round sunglasses rule Retro round sunglasses have also made a comeback this summer, thanks to their vintage charm. Celebrities are pairing these circular lenses with a range of outfits, giving a nod to the past while staying in the present. The round shape is flattering on most face types and gives a unique look that separates you from the crowd.

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Cat-eye style Cat-eye glasses add elegance Cat-eye sunglasses are the perfect combination of elegance and sass, which is why so many celebrities are opting for them this summer. The upswept corners give a feminine touch, while the bold designs make them stand out. This style is perfect for those who want to add a touch of sophistication to their summer wardrobe.

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Mirrored lenses Mirrored lenses shine bright Mirrored lenses are also a huge hit among celebrities this season, thanks to their reflective quality that adds an edge to any pair of sunglasses. These lenses not only look cool but also serve the purpose of reducing glare effectively. Perfect for sunny days when you want both style and functionality in your eyewear choices.