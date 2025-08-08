5 sunscreen myths you should stop believing

Sunscreen is one of the most misunderstood products, and it is often surrounded by so many myths that it could affect how you protect your skin. Most people think sunscreen is only required in summer or on sunny days, which isn't true. Knowing the facts about sunscreen can ensure effective skin protection all year round. Here's debunking common myths and insights into proper sunscreen use to keep your skin healthy in all seasons.

Myth 1 Sunscreen is only for sunny days A common misconception is that you only need sunscreen when the sun is shining bright. However, UV rays can penetrate through clouds and damage your skin even on cloudy days. Up to 80% of UV rays can pass through clouds, which is why it's essential to wear sunscreen no matter what the weather. Applying a broad-spectrum sunscreen daily helps protect against both UVA and UVB rays.

Myth 2 Darker skin tones don't need sunscreen Another myth is that people with darker skin tones don't need sunscreen because higher levels of melanin provide natural protection. While melanin does provide some level of defense against UV radiation, it doesn't completely rule out the risk of sun damage/skin cancer. Darker skin people should still apply a broad-spectrum SPF of at least 30 for proper protection.

Myth 3 Higher SPF means better protection Many think that a higher SPF number ensures better protection from UV rays. While SPF ensures how long you are protected from burning compared to no protection, an SPF above 50 provides only slightly better coverage than an SPF of 30 or 50. It's more important to apply enough product and reapply every two hours or after swimming or sweating.

Myth 4 Sunscreen is not needed indoors Some people think that being indoors eliminates the need for sunscreen application, but UVA rays can still penetrate through glass windows and add to premature aging and other kinds of sun damage over time. If you're near windows for a considerable part of the day, too, applying a layer of broad-spectrum sunscreen helps in protecting your skin.