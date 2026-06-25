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Morocco's best surfing spots: A complete list

By Simran Jeet 01:04 pm Jun 25, 202601:04 pm

What's the story

Morocco's Atlantic coast is a surfer's paradise, famous for its consistent waves and diverse surf spots. From beginners to pros, the coast has something for everyone. The region's unique geography and climate make it an ideal destination for surfers all over the world. With its rich culture and stunning landscapes, Morocco offers an unforgettable surfing experience. Here are some of the best surf spots along this vibrant coast.