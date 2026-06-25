Morocco's best surfing spots: A complete list
What's the story
Morocco's Atlantic coast is a surfer's paradise, famous for its consistent waves and diverse surf spots. From beginners to pros, the coast has something for everyone. The region's unique geography and climate make it an ideal destination for surfers all over the world. With its rich culture and stunning landscapes, Morocco offers an unforgettable surfing experience. Here are some of the best surf spots along this vibrant coast.
Taghazout
Taghazout: A surfer's haven
Taghazout is one of Morocco's most famous surf towns, known for its perfect waves and laid-back vibe. The place is home to a number of world-class breaks, including Anchor Point and Killer Point. The waves here are ideal for both beginners and pros, making it a go-to spot for surfers from around the world. The town's warm climate makes it perfect for year-round surfing.
Anchor Point
Anchor Point: Legendary waves
Anchor Point is famous for its long left-hand break, which attracts advanced surfers from all over the world. The spot works best during low tide with northwest swells between two to three meters high. Surfers can expect thrilling rides on this legendary wave, which breaks over a rocky bottom.
Essaouira
Essaouira: Windy waves await
Essaouira is known for its windy conditions, making it perfect for kite surfers and windsurfers. However, traditional surfers can also find some fun waves here at spots like Moulay Bouzerktoun, which is just a short drive away from Essaouira. The region's unpredictable weather means you have to be prepared for changing conditions.
Imesouane
Imesouane: Longest ride ever
Imesouane is famous for having one of the longest waves in Africa, giving surfers a chance to ride for over two minutes on a good day. The village has a mellow atmosphere and is perfect for both beginners looking to learn on smaller waves, or advanced surfers wanting to enjoy long rides without the crowd.
Best time
Best time to surf Morocco's coast
The best time to surf Morocco's Atlantic Coast is from September to April, when swells are most consistent. During these months, surfers can expect reliable conditions, with waves ranging from one to three meters high. This period draws surfers from across the globe, eager to experience the unique challenges and thrills of Morocco's diverse surf spots.