What is surfset fitness? Know its benefits
What's the story
Surfset fitness is a unique workout that mimics the movements of surfing, giving you a full-body workout. This innovative exercise method uses a balance board to engage your core and improve your stability. Not only does it help you build strength, but it also improves your cardiovascular health. Here are five health benefits of Surfset fitness that make it an attractive option for those looking to spice up their fitness routine.
Core Power
Enhances core strength
Surfset fitness requires constant balancing, which is why your core muscles are engaged throughout the session.
This constant engagement helps in building a stronger core, which is important for stability and posture in daily activities.
A strong core can also minimize the risk of injuries and improve your athletic performance.
Heart health
Improves cardiovascular health
The dynamic movements involved in surfset fitness provide an excellent cardiovascular workout.
As you move on the balance board, your heart rate increases, promoting better circulation and heart health.
Regular participation can lead to improved endurance levels and a healthier cardiovascular system.
Flexibility & balance
Boosts flexibility and balance
Surfset fitness challenges your balance with every move, making it an excellent workout for improving flexibility and coordination.
As you learn to control your body on the unstable surface of the balance board, you develop better balance skills that translate into other physical activities.
Calorie burn
Increases calorie burn
The intensity of surfset fitness sessions ensures high calorie burn in a short duration.
The combination of strength training and aerobic exercise helps you burn calories effectively while toning muscles at the same time.
This makes it an efficient workout option for those looking to manage their weight.
Mental focus
Enhances mental focus
Surfset fitness requires concentration as you navigate through various moves on an unstable surface.
This focus not only improves mental clarity but also reduces stress levels by promoting mindfulness during workouts.
The need for concentration helps develop mental resilience over time.