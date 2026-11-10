Heel raises can do wonders for your lower legs
What's the story
Heel raises are a simple yet effective exercise that can be done anywhere, anytime. They mainly target the calf muscles, but also offer a range of other benefits that may surprise you. By adding heel raises to your routine, you can improve your balance, enhance your athletic performance, and even support your joint health. Here are five surprising benefits of heel raises.
#1
Improved balance and stability
Heel raises strengthen the muscles in your lower legs, which are crucial for maintaining balance and stability.
As these muscles become stronger, you are less likely to experience falls or injuries related to instability.
This is especially important as you age or if you have an active lifestyle that demands good coordination.
#2
Enhanced athletic performance
For athletes, heel raises can be a game-changer.
By strengthening the calves, they contribute to better running efficiency and increased power during jumps.
This exercise also helps in improving your endurance by ensuring that your lower legs can sustain longer periods of activity without getting fatigued.
#3
Support for joint health
Regularly performing heel raises can help support joint health by strengthening the muscles around the ankles and knees.
This added support can reduce the strain on these joints during daily activities or exercise, potentially lowering the risk of injuries over time.
#4
Increased calf muscle definition
If you're looking to tone your calves, heel raises are the way to go.
They isolate the calf muscles, giving them definition and size.
With regular practice, you will see a noticeable difference in your muscle tone, which is aesthetically pleasing and functionally beneficial for various physical activities.
#5
Boosted circulation in lower legs
Heel raises promote better blood circulation in the lower legs by stimulating blood flow through muscle contractions.
Improved circulation helps deliver essential nutrients to tissues, while removing waste products more efficiently.
This can lead to healthier skin and reduced swelling in the feet and ankles.