How music can be therapeutic for plants' growth
What's the story
Playing music to indoor plants may sound weird, but the practice has been known to yield a number of advantages.
Although plants lack ears, they do respond to the sound vibrations around them. These vibrations can promote growth and the general well-being of the plant.
Knowing how music affects plants can help plant lovers make the most of their indoor gardening and lead to greener, healthier flora.
Growth boost
Enhanced growth rates
Studies suggest playing music for plants could also speed up their growth. The vibrations of sound waves stimulate plant cells, making them grow faster.
Surprisingly, it's also found that classical or jazz music is more beneficial for growth than the other types.
Adding a musical routine to your plant care could lead to noticeable improvements in your indoor plants' size and health.
Health benefits
Improved plant health
It is believed that music positively contributes to the overall health of indoor plants.
The vibrations from sound waves can help strengthen the plant's immune system by stimulating cellular activity.
This increased activity may make them more resilient against diseases and pests.
Regular exposure to soothing tunes could lead to healthier leaves and stems, resulting in a thriving indoor garden.
Stress relief
Stress reduction for plants
Just like us, plants can also feel stressed out. It could be due to lack of light or water supply, but playing some calming music could help reduce some of that stress.
A soothing environment could do wonders for them. The gentle vibrations from certain type of music could imitate natural sounds from nature and provide comfort, reducing stress in your green companions.
Yield enhancement
Increased yield potential
For those growing fruit-bearing or flowering plants indoors, playing music could boost yield potential.
The stimulation offered by musical vibrations promotes better nutrient absorption and photosynthesis efficiency in the cell of the plants.
Accordingly, you may see an increase in flower production or fruit yield when regularly exposing your indoor garden to harmonious melodies.