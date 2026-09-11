Build a stronger core with this one-sided carry
What's the story
The suitcase carry is a simple yet effective exercise that can do wonders for your core stability and strength. By carrying a weight in one hand, you challenge your muscles to maintain balance and posture. This exercise not only works on your abs but also engages your obliques, lower back, and even shoulders. Adding suitcase carries to your routine can improve your overall functional fitness.
#1
Enhances core stability
Carrying a weight on one side forces your core muscles to engage more to keep you balanced.
This unilateral exercise challenges your body to stabilize itself, improving overall core stability.
As you progress with suitcase carries, you will notice better control over your movements and reduced risk of injury during other physical activities.
#2
Improves posture
The suitcase carry also promotes better posture by strengthening the muscles that support your spine.
Holding the weight correctly requires you to keep your shoulders back, chest up, and spine aligned, which translates to improved alignment over time.
Regular practice can help you develop a more upright posture in daily life.
#3
Engages multiple muscle groups
While the primary focus of suitcase carries is on the core, they also engage several other muscle groups.
The exercise works on grip strength, arm endurance, and leg stability as you walk with the weight.
This makes it a great full-body workout that can be incorporated into any fitness routine.
#4
Boosts functional strength
Functional strength is all about performing everyday tasks with ease, and suitcase carries are perfect for that.
By mimicking real-life activities like carrying groceries or lifting objects off the ground, this exercise builds practical strength.
It makes you more capable of handling daily physical challenges without straining yourself unnecessarily.