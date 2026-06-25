Soluble fiber in guar gum can help regulate blood sugar

Why guar gum deserves your attention

By Simran Jeet 12:25 pm Jun 25, 202612:25 pm

What's the story

African guar gum, a natural thickening agent derived from the seeds of the guar plant, is making waves for its health benefits. Used in a number of food products and medicines, this versatile ingredient has a lot more to offer than just its thickening properties. From aiding digestion to promoting heart health, African guar gum is becoming a popular choice for those looking for natural wellness solutions.