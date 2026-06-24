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Buddha's hand: A fascinating fruit you need to try

By Simran Jeet 10:54 am Jun 24, 202610:54 am

What's the story

Buddha's hand fruit, with its unique appearance and fragrant zest, is becoming increasingly popular for its health benefits. This citrus fruit, which looks like a hand with elongated fingers, is not just an eye-catcher but also a powerhouse of nutrition. Traditionally used in Asian cuisine and medicine, it's now making its way into the Western world for its potential health benefits. Here's how this exotic fruit can boost your well-being.