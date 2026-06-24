Buddha's hand: A fascinating fruit you need to try
What's the story
Buddha's hand fruit, with its unique appearance and fragrant zest, is becoming increasingly popular for its health benefits. This citrus fruit, which looks like a hand with elongated fingers, is not just an eye-catcher but also a powerhouse of nutrition. Traditionally used in Asian cuisine and medicine, it's now making its way into the Western world for its potential health benefits. Here's how this exotic fruit can boost your well-being.
#1
Rich source of vitamin C
Buddha's hand fruit is an amazing source of vitamin C, which is key to boosting the immune system. Eating vitamin C-rich foods can help ward off common colds and infections by boosting the body's natural defenses. Just one serving of this fruit can give you a significant amount of your daily vitamin C requirement, making it a great addition to a health-conscious diet.
#2
Antioxidant properties
The antioxidants present in Buddha's hand fruit help fight oxidative stress by neutralizing free radicals in the body. This reduces inflammation and may lower the risk of chronic diseases, such as heart disease and diabetes. Adding antioxidant-rich foods to your diet can promote overall health and longevity by protecting cells from damage.
#3
Supports digestive health
Buddha's hand fruit is rich in dietary fiber, which is essential for healthy digestion. Fiber helps keep bowel movements regular and prevents constipation by adding bulk to stool. It also helps maintain a healthy gut microbiome by feeding good bacteria in the intestines. Adding fiber-rich foods, like this citrus fruit, can improve digestive health.
#4
Potential mood enhancer
The aroma of Buddha's hand fruit is said to have mood-enhancing properties owing to its calming effect on the mind. Aromatherapy with this citrus scent may help reduce stress levels and promote relaxation. While more research is needed to fully understand its effects on mood, incorporating this fragrant fruit into daily routines could offer some psychological benefits.