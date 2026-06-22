Jumping jacks are an amazing aerobic exercise that can improve cardiovascular health

Jumping jacks: A simple exercise with big benefits

By Vinita Jain 02:32 pm Jun 22, 202602:32 pm

What's the story

Jumping jacks are a classic exercise that needs no equipment and can be performed anywhere. Most of us do them as a warm-up or to get our heart rate up, but they offer a lot more than just that. This simple movement engages multiple muscle groups and boosts cardiovascular health. Here are five surprising benefits of adding jumping jacks to your fitness routine.