Locust beans are a staple in many African countries

Locust beans: A hidden gem in healthy eating

By Simran Jeet 03:21 pm Jun 29, 202603:21 pm

What's the story

African locust beans, popularly known as Parkia biglobosa, are a staple in many African cuisines. Apart from their culinary uses, these beans are also known for their nutritional value. They are rich in protein, vitamins, and minerals. They are also used in traditional medicine for their health benefits. Here is a look at the nutritional value and health benefits of African locust beans.