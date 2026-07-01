5 simple recipes that make the most of dill
What's the story
Dill is a versatile herb that can elevate the taste of various dishes with its distinct flavor. While it is commonly used in pickles and salads, dill can be used in many other unexpected ways. Here are five surprising culinary uses of dill that can add a new twist to your cooking routine. From enhancing sauces to creating unique desserts, these tips will help you explore the full potential of this aromatic herb.
Tip 1
Dill-infused olive oil
Creating a dill-infused olive oil is a simple yet effective way to add flavor to your dishes. Just combine fresh dill with olive oil in a jar, and let it sit for a week. The infusion process allows the flavors of the herb to meld with the oil, making it an excellent drizzle over roasted vegetables or a base for salad dressings.
Tip 2
Dill yogurt sauce
A refreshing dill yogurt sauce can be the perfect accompaniment for grilled vegetables or flatbreads. Simply mix plain yogurt with chopped fresh dill, lemon juice, garlic, and salt. This creamy sauce adds tanginess and depth without overpowering other flavors on your plate.
Tip 3
Dill potato wedges
For an exciting twist on regular potato wedges, try seasoning them with dill before baking. Toss potato wedges in olive oil and sprinkle generously with dried or fresh dill, along with salt and pepper. Bake until golden brown for a flavorful side dish that pairs well with many main courses.
Tip 4
Dill pesto variation
Pesto doesn't have to be basil-centric; you can also use dill as a base herb in your pesto. Blend fresh dill leaves with pine nuts or walnuts, garlic cloves, Parmesan cheese, lemon juice, and olive oil for a unique green sauce that's perfect for tossing through pasta or spreading onto sandwiches.
Tip 5
Sweet dill dessert twist
Surprisingly, dill can even make its way into desserts like cookies or cakes, giving them an unexpected yet delightful flavor profile. Just add finely chopped fresh dill into your cookie dough or cake batter along with lemon zest for an aromatic twist that complements sweet treats beautifully.