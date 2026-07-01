Creating a dill-infused olive oil is a simple yet effective way to add flavor to your dishes

5 simple recipes that make the most of dill

By Vinita Jain 03:31 pm Jul 01, 202603:31 pm

What's the story

Dill is a versatile herb that can elevate the taste of various dishes with its distinct flavor. While it is commonly used in pickles and salads, dill can be used in many other unexpected ways. Here are five surprising culinary uses of dill that can add a new twist to your cooking routine. From enhancing sauces to creating unique desserts, these tips will help you explore the full potential of this aromatic herb.