Dislike beetroot? These recipes may make you rethink

Beetroot is one of the most versatile and nutritious vegetables that can be used in a number of dishes. While most of us are used to having it in salads or juices, there are some unexpected ways to enjoy beetroot. These methods not only add a unique twist to your meals but also provide you with the health benefits of this vibrant root vegetable. Here are five surprising ways to relish beetroot.

Snack time Beetroot chips for a crunchy snack Beetroot chips make for a healthy alternative to regular potato chips. Simply slice beetroot thinly, toss them in olive oil, and bake until crisp. You get a crunchy snack that is both satisfying and nutritious. These chips can be seasoned with salt, pepper, or even spices like paprika for an extra kick. They make for an excellent source of fiber and antioxidants.

Smoothie twist Adding beetroot to smoothies Adding beetroot to smoothies gives them a vibrant color and an earthy flavor. Blend cooked or raw beetroot with fruits like bananas, apples, or berries for a refreshing drink packed with vitamins and minerals. The natural sweetness of the fruits balances the earthiness of the beetroot, making it an enjoyable drink without overpowering flavors.

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Pasta delight Beetroot pasta for colorful meals Beetroot pasta is an innovative way to incorporate this vegetable into your diet. By mixing beetroot puree into pasta dough, you get vibrant noodles that are as visually appealing as they are delicious. Cooked like regular pasta, these noodles pair well with various sauces and toppings, providing a unique dining experience that highlights the natural sweetness of beetroots.

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Side dish Roasted beetroot as a side dish Roasting brings out the natural sugars in beetroot, making it sweeter and more flavorful. Cut beetroots into wedges or cubes, toss them in olive oil, and roast until tender. This method enhances their natural sweetness while adding depth to their flavor profile. Roasted beetroots make an excellent side dish or can be added to grain bowls.