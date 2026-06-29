Making sesame seed clusters at home is easy and requires few ingredients

Why sesame seed clusters are better than candy

By Vinita Jain 09:36 pm Jun 29, 202609:36 pm

What's the story

Swapping candy with crunchy sesame seed clusters can be a healthier alternative for those looking to cut down on sugar. These clusters are not just delicious but also packed with nutrients that can benefit your overall health. By opting for these instead of traditional candy, you can enjoy a satisfying snack without the high sugar content. Here's how you can make this swap effectively.