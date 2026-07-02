Chickpea puffs are loaded with nutrients that cheese puffs lack

Chickpea puffs: The crunchy snack you should try

By Vinita Jain 03:15 pm Jul 02, 202603:15 pm

What's the story

Chickpea puffs are the new-age snack, providing a healthier alternative to traditional cheese puffs. Made from chickpea flour, these puffs are rich in protein and fiber, making them a great option for health-conscious snackers. With their crunchy texture and savory taste, chickpea puffs are quickly becoming the go-to snack for those looking to indulge without compromising on nutrition. Here's why you should switch to chickpea puffs.