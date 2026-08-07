Try sweet potato chips instead of cream biscuits
What's the story
Swapping cream biscuits with sand-baked sweet potato chips can be a healthier choice for those looking to cut down on refined sugars. Sweet potato chips, baked in sand, are a nutritious alternative that offers fiber and vitamins. This swap not only reduces sugar intake but also adds variety to snacking habits. Here's why you should consider this change and how it can benefit your diet.
#1
Nutritional benefits of sweet potatoes
Sweet potatoes are loaded with essential nutrients like vitamin A, vitamin C, and potassium.
They also have fiber, which aids digestion and keeps you full for longer than refined sugar snacks.
The natural sweetness of sweet potatoes makes them a great alternative to sugary treats without compromising on taste.
#2
Lowering refined sugar intake
Refined sugars in cream biscuits can lead to spikes in blood sugar levels and may contribute to weight gain if consumed regularly.
By swapping these biscuits with sweet potato chips, you can lower your refined sugar intake significantly.
This change may help stabilize energy levels throughout the day.
#3
Versatility in preparation
Sand-baked sweet potato chips are versatile and can be seasoned with various herbs and spices according to your taste.
Unlike cream biscuits that come pre-flavored with added sugars, these chips allow for customization without the extra calories from frosting or cream fillings.
#4
Cost-effective snacking option
Preparing sand-baked sweet potato chips at home can be more cost-effective than buying packaged cream biscuits.
Sweet potatoes are usually cheaper per serving than processed snacks.
This makes them an economical choice for those looking to eat healthier without breaking the bank.