Bored of pretzels? Try these crunchy snacks
What's the story
Pretzels are a popular snack choice, but there are plenty of other options that can give you a similar crunch and flavor. Be it for health reasons or just a desire to try something new, exploring alternatives can be fun. From nuts to popcorn, various snacks can satisfy that craving for something salty and crunchy without the need for traditional pretzels.
Chickpeas
Roasted chickpeas: A crunchy delight
Roasted chickpeas are another great alternative to pretzels. They are crunchy, packed with protein and fiber, and can be flavored in several ways.
You can season them with spices such as paprika or garlic powder to get a savory taste.
They are also easy to prepare at home by roasting canned chickpeas in the oven until crispy.
Popcorn
Air-popped popcorn: Light and airy
Air-popped popcorn is another versatile snack that can be a good substitute for pretzels.
It is light, filling, and can be flavored with different seasonings like nutritional yeast or sea salt for a savory twist.
Since it is low in calories, popcorn makes for a great option for those looking for a healthier snacking option.
Almonds
Almonds: Nutty crunch
Almonds are another nutty snack that can easily replace pretzels.
They are crunchy, rich in healthy fats, and can be eaten raw or roasted.
Almonds also offer a range of nutrients such as vitamin E and magnesium, making them a nutritious option for snacking.
Rice cakes
Rice cakes: Crisp texture
Rice cakes give a crisp texture similar to pretzels but with fewer calories.
They come in different flavors, from plain to caramelized onion, making them versatile enough to suit different tastes.
You can eat them on their own or top them with spreads like hummus or avocado for added flavor.
Seaweed snacks
Seaweed snacks: Savory alternative
Seaweed snacks offer a unique savory experience that can replace the salty crunch of pretzels.
These thin sheets are lightly toasted with seasonings such as sesame oil or salt, giving an umami-rich taste without the extra calories of other snacks like chips or crackers.