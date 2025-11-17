Sweatshirt + skirt: 5 winter styles you'll love

Sweatshirts and skirts make for a perfect combination to stay stylish and warm in winter. The two can be paired in a number of ways to create a chic yet comfortable look. Be it a casual outing or a more formal occasion, this combination has got you covered. Here are five winter styles that marry sweatshirts and skirts beautifully, giving you a range of options to choose from.

Style 1 Classic denim skirt with oversized sweatshirt Pairing a classic denim skirt with an oversized sweatshirt makes for a timeless winter look. The warmth of the sweatshirt balances the denim skirt's coolness, making it ideal for chilly days. Go for neutral colors like gray or navy for the sweatshirt to keep things simple, or choose bold prints to add an element of fun. Complete the look with ankle boots or sneakers for added comfort.

Style 2 Midi skirt with cropped sweatshirt A midi skirt paired with a cropped sweatshirt makes for an elegant yet casual outfit. This combination is perfect for those who want to show off their waistline while staying warm. Opt for high-waisted midi skirts in solid colors or subtle patterns to go with plain or patterned cropped sweatshirts. Finish off this look with knee-high boots or flats.

Style 3 Pleated skirt and graphic sweatshirt The pleated skirt and graphic sweatshirt combination is perfect for those who want to add some personality to their winter wardrobe. The flowy nature of pleats goes well with the relaxed fit of a graphic sweatshirt, making for a balanced silhouette. Pick graphic designs that resonate with your style and pair them with solid-colored pleated skirts in darker shades.

Style 4 Leather skirt with hoodie sweatshirt For the edgy ones, a leather skirt with a hoodie sweatshirt makes for an effortlessly cool look. The texture of leather adds depth, while the hoodie gives you comfort and warmth. Go for fitted leather skirts that hit just above the knee and team them up with plain or printed hoodies in contrasting colors.