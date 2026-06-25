Sweet potato v/s carrot: Which is healthier?
What's the story
Sweet potatoes and carrots are two of the most popular root vegetables, both of which are known for their nutritional benefits. While both are rich in vitamins and minerals, they differ in their nutrient profiles. Knowing these differences can help you make informed dietary choices. Here, we look at the nutritional content of sweet potatoes, carrots, and their health benefits.
#1
Vitamin content comparison
Sweet potatoes are rich in vitamin A, providing more than 100% of the daily recommended intake per serving. They also provide vitamin C, and some B vitamins. Carrots are also rich in vitamin A, but provide more than 200% of the daily recommended intake per serving. They also provide vitamin K, and some B vitamins, but less vitamin C than sweet potatoes.
#2
Fiber and carbohydrate levels
Both sweet potatoes and carrots are good sources of dietary fiber, which is important for digestion and gut health. A medium sweet potato has about four grams of fiber, while a medium carrot has about two grams. In terms of carbohydrates, sweet potatoes have more carbs than carrots, which makes them a good energy source for active people.
#3
Antioxidant properties
Carrots have high levels of beta-carotene, an antioxidant that gives them their bright orange color, and protects cells from damage by free radicals. Sweet potatoes also have beta-carotene and other antioxidants, such as anthocyanins (especially purple varieties), that provide additional health benefits, such as reducing inflammation.
#4
Mineral content differences
Sweet potatoes are a good source of potassium, which is important for heart health and muscle function. They also provide some calcium and magnesium. Carrots provide potassium as well, but in smaller amounts than sweet potatoes. However, they are richer in calcium, which is important for bone health.