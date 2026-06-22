How to use sweet potatoes in savory recipes

Dish 5

Sweet potato curry stew

Sweet potato curry stew is perfect for those who love bold flavors in their meals without much effort involved during preparation time, either way, around here today, now, already! Start by sauteing onions first before adding diced-up pieces from these tubers themselves, along with coconut milk and curry paste, too. Let simmer gently until everything melds beautifully together, creating a hearty stew-like consistency throughout each bowlful served forth thereafter.