How to use sweet potatoes in savory recipes
What's the story
Sweet potatoes are a versatile ingredient that can be used in a variety of savory dishes. Their natural sweetness and creamy texture make them an ideal base for a range of flavors. Here are five creative ways to use sweet potatoes in your next meal, adding a twist to traditional recipes and introducing new flavors to your palate.
Dish 1
Sweet potato and black bean tacos
Sweet potato and black bean tacos make for a filling and nutritious meal. Simply roast sweet potato cubes until tender, and mix them with black beans, spices like cumin and paprika, and top with avocado slices, fresh cilantro, and lime juice. This combination gives you a perfect balance of sweetness from the potatoes and heartiness from the beans.
Dish 2
Creamy sweet potato soup
A creamy sweet potato soup is the perfect comfort food for any season. Cook sweet potatoes with onions, garlic, vegetable broth, and coconut milk until everything is soft. Blend it all together until smooth for a rich texture. Season with ginger or nutmeg for an extra layer of flavor. Serve hot with crusty bread on the side.
Dish 3
Sweet potato gnocchi with sage butter
Sweet potato gnocchi is a delicious twist on the classic Italian pasta dish. Mash cooked sweet potatoes into a dough with flour, and form small dumplings. Cook them in boiling water until they float to the surface. Toss them in sage-infused butter sauce for an aromatic finish that complements their natural sweetness.
Dish 4
Roasted sweet potato salad
Roasted sweet potato salad makes for a colorful side dish or light lunch option. Cube sweet potatoes and roast them until caramelized. Toss them with mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red onion slices, feta cheese crumbles (optional), walnuts (optional), and olive oil dressing, seasoned lightly with salt and pepper as per taste preference.
Dish 5
Sweet potato curry stew
Sweet potato curry stew is perfect for those who love bold flavors in their meals without much effort involved during preparation time, either way, around here today, now, already! Start by sauteing onions first before adding diced-up pieces from these tubers themselves, along with coconut milk and curry paste, too. Let simmer gently until everything melds beautifully together, creating a hearty stew-like consistency throughout each bowlful served forth thereafter.