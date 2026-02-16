Swimming v/s running: Which workout is better?
What's the story
Swimming and running are two of the most popular cardiovascular exercises, each with its own set of benefits for heart health. Both activities can improve cardiovascular fitness, but they do so in different ways. While running is a weight-bearing exercise that can strengthen bones and muscles, swimming is a low-impact activity that reduces stress on joints. Here's how each exercise impacts heart health.
Low-impact exercise
Cardiovascular benefits of swimming
Swimming provides a low-impact workout that is easy on the joints. This makes it an ideal choice for people with joint problems or those recovering from injuries. The resistance of water makes the heart work harder to pump blood, improving cardiovascular endurance. Regular swimming sessions can lower blood pressure and improve circulation, leading to better heart health over time.
Weight-bearing exercise
Running's impact on heart health
Running is a weight-bearing exercise that strengthens bones and muscles while boosting cardiovascular health. It increases heart rate significantly, which helps improve lung capacity and oxygen uptake efficiency. Regular running can lower the risk of heart disease by improving cholesterol levels and reducing body fat percentage.
Energy expenditure
Caloric burn comparison
Both swimming and running are effective at burning calories, but the amount depends on factors like intensity, duration, and body weight. Typically, running burns more calories per minute than swimming due to its higher impact nature. However, swimming can be just as effective in terms of caloric burn when performed at a vigorous pace over an extended period.
Stress reduction
Mental health benefits
Both swimming and running have mental health benefits, which indirectly benefit heart health by reducing stress levels. Swimming's rhythmic movements can be meditative, reducing anxiety and promoting relaxation. Running releases endorphins that promote mood improvement, which can lead to lower stress levels and a healthier heart in the long run.