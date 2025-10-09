Tai chi: A powerful way to build core strength

Tai chi, an ancient Chinese martial art, is famous for its slow, deliberate movements and meditative nature. But, apart from its mind-calming benefits, tai chi can also be an amazing way to improve your core strength. By focusing on balance, flexibility, and muscle control, tai chi can help you develop a strong core without any strenuous exercises. Here are five tai chi moves that can help you build your core strength.

Stability focus The horse stance The horse stance is all about maintaining a low, wide stance that engages the core muscles. By holding this position for a while, practitioners can build endurance in their abdominal muscles. The move also improves balance and stability by activating the lower body muscles. Practicing the horse stance regularly can lead to improved posture and greater core strength over time.

Balance enhancement Single whip technique The single whip technique involves shifting weight from one foot to another while extending one arm outwards. This movement requires precise control of the body's center of gravity, engaging the core muscles to maintain balance. Practicing this technique regularly helps improve coordination and strengthens the oblique muscles on either side of the abdomen.

Fluid motion Wave hands like clouds Wave hands like clouds is all about fluid arm movements combined with shifting body weight from side to side. This continuous motion engages multiple muscle groups in the torso, enhancing flexibility and strength in the core area. The exercise promotes relaxation while effectively working out the abdominal muscles through gentle yet consistent movement.

Dynamic engagement Brush knee twist step Brush knee twist step is a dynamic move that involves twisting at the waist while stepping forward or backward. This twist engages both upper and lower parts of the body simultaneously, activating various core muscles. It improves rotational strength and flexibility, in addition to enhancing overall body coordination.