What exactly is tandem paramotoring?

Africa is a continent of diverse landscapes and cultures, which makes it the perfect place for tandem paramotoring adventures. From the vast deserts to the lush forests, every place offers a unique experience for those looking to explore Africa from the skies. Here are five scenic routes that promise breathtaking views and unforgettable experiences for adventure seekers.

#1 Fly over Victoria Falls Victoria Falls, one of the largest and most beautiful waterfalls in the world, is a must-visit on any paramotoring trip. The Zambezi River's thundering waters create a misty backdrop that can be seen from miles up in the air. The flight gives you an aerial view of both the falls and the surrounding national park, home to elephants and other wildlife.

#2 Glide over Serengeti plains The Serengeti Plains in Tanzania are famous for their annual migration of wildebeest and zebras. Paramotoring over these plains gives you a bird's-eye view of this natural phenomenon without disturbing it. The vast grasslands stretch as far as the eye can see, dotted with acacia trees and the occasional pride of lions.

#3 Soar above Sahara desert dunes The Sahara Desert's endless dunes make for an exhilarating paramotoring experience. From Morocco to Egypt, the desert's vast expanse offers stunning views of shifting sands under the sun's golden light. The flight gives you a chance to witness unique desert formations, and maybe even spot some hardy desert flora.

#4 Drift over Okavango Delta waterways Botswana's Okavango Delta is a maze of waterways teeming with wildlife. Paramotoring over this UNESCO World Heritage site gives you a chance to see hippos lounging in the water and elephants crossing the plains. The delta's intricate network of channels makes for a stunning aerial view, making it a perfect place for nature lovers.