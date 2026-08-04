Give everyday meals a tandoori twist with these 5 ideas
What's the story
Tandoori masala is a versatile spice blend that can elevate the taste of various dishes. While it is commonly associated with traditional tandoori recipes, there are several creative ways to use this flavorful mix in everyday cooking. From enhancing simple vegetables to transforming grains, tandoori masala can add a unique twist to your meals. Here are five innovative ways to incorporate tandoori masala into your daily cooking routine.
Dish 1
Tandoori spiced roasted vegetables
Roasting vegetables with tandoori masala is a simple yet effective way to add flavor.
Just toss your favorite vegetables, like carrots, bell peppers, and potatoes, with olive oil and tandoori masala before roasting them in the oven.
The spices will infuse the vegetables with a rich, smoky flavor that pairs well with their natural sweetness.
Dish 2
Tandoori masala rice pilaf
Transform plain rice into an aromatic pilaf by adding tandoori masala while cooking.
Saute some onions and garlic in oil, add cooked rice, along with peas or other vegetables of your choice, and mix in the tandoori masala.
This dish makes for a quick side or main course that is both satisfying and flavorful.
Dish 3
Tandoori flavored lentil soup
Give your lentil soup an exotic twist by adding tandoori masala.
Start by cooking lentils with onions, tomatoes, and garlic until tender.
Then stir in the tandoori masala for a spicy kick.
This hearty soup is perfect for those chilly days when you want something warm and comforting.
Dish 4
Tandoori masala flatbreads
Incorporate tandoori masala into flatbreads for an extra layer of flavor.
Simply mix the spice blend into your dough before rolling it out, and cook on a skillet or grill.
These flatbreads make an excellent accompaniment to dips or can be enjoyed on their own as a snack.
Dish 5
Tandoori-infused chickpea salad
Elevate your chickpea salad by adding tandoori masala dressing.
Mix yogurt or tahini with lemon juice, chopped cilantro, and tandoori masala for a zesty dressing that complements the chickpeas beautifully.
Toss everything together for a refreshing salad that's packed with protein and flavor.