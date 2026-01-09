Have Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya broken up?

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya, a couple that has been in the public eye, have reportedly broken up. The news comes just days after their controversial moment at AP Dhillon 's concert in Mumbai. According to Filmfare, the couple has "quietly ended" their relationship. While the reason for the split is not clear, it comes soon after Sutaria's on-stage closeness with Dhillon drew a lot of attention online .

Concert controversy Dhillon's concert and its aftermath During one of his Mumbai concerts, Dhillon invited Sutaria on stage for a performance. A video from the event showed him hugging her and kissing her cheek. The interaction drew attention, and Pahariya's alleged reaction as he watched from the audience sparked more speculation. The brief visuals went viral, with social media users analyzing his expressions and branding him "uncomfortable."

Clarifications The couple's response to the concert clip In light of the viral concert clip, both Sutaria and Pahariya had addressed the controversy. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a video from the event and slammed what she called misleading narratives. She wrote, "Loud and proud and in it together!!! @apdhillon FAV!!! What a night! Thank you Mumbai for SO much love for our song... False narratives, 'clever editing' and paid PR campaigns by folks won't shake us up!"