'Music loud...expressions louder': Netizens react to Tara-AP Dhillon controversy

Actor Tara Sutaria recently made headlines when a video of her appearance with singer AP Dhillon at his recent concert went viral. In the clip, Dhillon can be seen inviting Sutaria on stage during his Mumbai concert. The actor, dressed in a black dress, joined him on stage as they exchanged a friendly hug and a cheek kiss before dancing to their song together. However, many netizens alleged that her boyfriend, Veer Pahariya, looked uncomfortable watching them from the audience.

Netizens reaction Netizens slam Dhillon and Sutaria Many netizens questioned the interaction in the comments section. One user wrote, "When the music is loud but expressions are louder." While another quipped, "He looks uncomfortable when AP Dhillon is trying to get closer to her." An Instagram page, Stargaze posted the video with the caption, "Maybe Tara Sutaria forgot, for a moment, that she's dating Veer Pahariya." Meanwhile, another user posted an AI-modified version of the viral clip showing the two kissing, captioning it, "Feeling sad for...Veer bhai."

Post Sutaria defended herself and Pahariya on Instagram Sutaria responded with a video of her and Dhillon's stage appearance, writing, "Loud and proud and in it together!!! @apdhillon FAV!!!" "What a night! Thank you, Mumbai for SO much love for our song, and here's to more music and memories together." Addressing the rumors, she added, "P.S - False narratives, 'clever editing' and paid PR campaigns by folks won't shake us up!" "In the end, love & truth always wins. So the joke's on bullies."

Support Sutaria's fans come to her support While many people have called out the actor for the video, her fans responded to her latest post with love and support. Pahariya commented, "Not to mention the reaction footage of me was taken during another song not even Thodi si daru. Jokers." Dhillon replied with, "Queen." A fan said, "I love when you trolls the trollers," while another quipped, "Hahha best caption haters where are you."